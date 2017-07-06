Fire breaks out west of 100 Mile House

100 Mile Fire Rescue is attending a wildfire that has broken out west of town. Max Winkelman photos.

12:50 p.m.: Air tankers are currently responding to a wildfire west of 100 Mile House, according to Cariboo Fire Centre Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky.

Fire crews and a helicopter are also on their way, she says.

The fire is currently classified as “out of control” with no estimate as to when that might change.

Broznitsky confirmed that the fire is estimated to be between 1-2 hectares in size.

Both BC Wildfire and 100 Mile Fire Rescue are on scene. Support has been called for from both the 108 and Lone Butte fire departments.

No structures are currently threatened, says Broznitsky.

The cause is unknown at this time, however, a cause and origin team is on route.

12:08 p.m.: A wildfire has broken out near 100 Mile House near the intersection of the Gustafsen North Forest Service Road and Exeter McKinnley Road.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue is on scene and early reports suggest the fire is 1-2 hectares in size.

A water bomber is also on route

Smoke is visible from 100 Mile House.

The public is asked to keep the road clear for emergency vehicles.

More to come.