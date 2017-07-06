Fire breaks out west of 100 Mile House

100 Mile Fire Rescue is attending a wildfire that has broken out west of town. Max Winkelman photos.

2:30 p.m.: The size of the wildfire west of 100 Mile House has now grown to 65 hectares, according to Fire Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky.

There are still no threats to public safety or structures at this time, she says.

The Cariboo Fire Centre is not aware of a second fire currently, she says, and with the amount of aircraft in the area a second wildfire would be easy to spot.

Skimmers are on scene and are filling up at Watson Lake and Horse Lake.

Broznitsky asks that if boaters are seeing skimmers on the lakes to move the boat out of the way so skimmers can move safely.

1:45 p.m.: The fire west of 100 Mile House is now estimated to be 8 hectares.

Twenty-five fire fighters are attending the scene or are en route now.

Two helicopters and air tankers are attending to the fire, however skimmers, smaller air craft that fill up on lakes, are not currently being used.

Larger air tankers that fill up at the Cariboo Fire Centre are attending.

The fire is still classified as “out of control.”

12:50 p.m.: Air tankers are currently responding to a wildfire west of 100 Mile House, according to Cariboo Fire Centre Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky.

Fire crews and a helicopter are also on their way, she says.

The fire is currently classified as “out of control” with no estimate as to when that might change.

Broznitsky confirmed that the fire is estimated to be between 1-2 hectares in size.

Both BC Wildfire and 100 Mile Fire Rescue are on scene. Support has been called for from both the 108 and Lone Butte fire departments.

No structures are currently threatened, says Broznitsky.

The cause is unknown at this time, however, a cause and origin team is on route.

12:08 p.m.: A wildfire has broken out near 100 Mile House near the intersection of the Gustafsen North Forest Service Road and Exeter McKinnley Road.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue is on scene and early reports suggest the fire is 1-2 hectares in size.

A water bomber is also on route

Smoke is visible from 100 Mile House.

The public is asked to keep the road clear for emergency vehicles.

More to come.