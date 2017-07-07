Fire ban in effect across Cariboo Fire region

The fire danger rating is ‘extreme’ throughout the area of 100 Mile House

A fire ban is in effect in the Cariboo Fire Centre region.

The Cariboo Fire Centre is currently experiencing dry conditions and elevated fire danger ratings, according to a news release. The fire danger rating is “extreme” throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, with some small pockets of a “high” fire danger rating.

Previously, campfires were only banned in the Chilcotin region. This expanded campfire ban will remain in place until the public is notified otherwise.

The ban includes:

Campfires.

Category 2 open fires.

Category 3 open fires.

The use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description.

Fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves.

The use of binary exploding targets.

The prohibition does not ban cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

The fine for ignoring a fire ban is $1,150. If convicted in court, an additional fine can be up to $100,000 and a sentence of one year in jail.

If the fire causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be subject to a penalty of up to $100,000 and ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.