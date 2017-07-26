Fircrest offers a place to stay while evacuees return

If they need time to clean up their homes, or have no home left to return to

When 108 Mile Ranch and 105 Mile House were first evacuated, Fircrest RV Resort, on nearby Lac la Hache, offered people with trailers or RVs a free place to stay close to home, but out of harm’s way. Fircrest was in an evacuation alert area, but managers Adam and Nancy Ragan were ready to go if an Order came through.

During the first days of the fire, “People had nowhere to go. We were here, and we felt safe, so told them to stick around for the meantime.” says Adam Ragan. “We kept each other company and sat back and waited.”

The resort posted fire news and positive updates to their Facebook page, while waiting the fires out, and welcomed back returning area evacuees with an offer.

The Ragans have offered returning evacuees a home-away-from-home if they time to clean up their homes, or have no home left to return to. While Fircrest isn’t supplying RVs or trailers, Ragans want to offer their neighbours a place to park theirs – for free, while they get their homes and lives back to normal.

“It might be a mess”, he adds. “If homes are damaged or need cleaning, we want to give people a place to come while they sort things out.”

“As our businesses and communities begin to return home it is great to see the spirit of helping one another continue throughout our tourism industry,” said, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association CEO, Amy Thacker. “We are pleased to be able to share that highways are opening. Heritage sites are opening and our businesses are able to continue to offer the amazing hospitality and experiences the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast is known for.”

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism is seeking stories of our industry; if you have experienced an operator who has gone above and beyond please let us know.