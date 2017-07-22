Extra $300 for B.C. wildfire evacuees returning home

HAPPENING NOW: Provincial and federal government gives update on the B.C. wildfire situation. For full wildfire coverage visit www.wltribune.com Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Saturday, July 22, 2017

The federal government is funding an additional $300 per household to help evacuees impacted by the B.C. wildfires when they return home. The funds will match the $300 being provided by the province.

Federal defense minister Harjit Sajjan made the announcement in Kamloops Saturday afternoon, moments after 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall announced residents in the South Cariboo area were allowed to return home.

More to come.