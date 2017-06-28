Fast bytes

PARTIAL CAMPFIRE BAN

Pay attention if you’re going camping this long weekend.Effective at noon on Thursday, June 29, campfires will be prohibited in parts of the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety. Campfires will be banned in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Forest District west of the Fraser River and also throughout Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park. The use of tiki torches and chimineas will also be banned in these areas as of noon on June 29. However, the use of campfires, tiki torches and chimineas will still be allowed in the remainder of the Cariboo Fire Centre. A map showing the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/u8el30cWFTd

READERS WANTED

The Cariboo Regional District Library – 100 Mile House Branch has lower registrations than usual for its Summer Reading Club and wants to remind parents there is still time to apply. Children of all ages are invited to join this year’s BC Summer Reading Club: Walk on the Wild Side! The program starts on July 4, and registration is free. Children can sign up to attend one free session per week. Each week they will be participating in a variety of fun activities, crafts, and story-times based on the theme Walk on the Wild Side. The BC Summer Reading Club motivates children to read (or be read to) regularly, which helps maintain or improve reading skills while school is out. To register, drop by the library, email ohsrcoordinator@cariboord.ca or call 250-395-2332.