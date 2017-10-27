Erratic tractor-trailer driver believed to have smoked cocaine

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 84 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Check stop

On Oct. 23, RCMP and CVSE conducted a check stop on Canim Hendrix Lake Rd near the Canim Lake Fire Hall. Six violation tickets were issued for various driving-related offences as well as four warnings. An additional order was issued for a vehicle defect.

Erratic tractor trailer

On Oct. 22, Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services assisted Clinton RCMP in relation to an erratic driving complaint involving a tractor-trailer unit. It was reported that the vehicle was weaving in its lane. The tractor-trailer was located near 83 Mile House on Highway 97. The male driver could not produce a log book and showed symptoms of being under the influence of a drug. Two pipes were located inside the vehicle that were believed to be used for smoking cocaine. No drugs were located inside the vehicle. The male was issued a 24 suspension from driving as well as another 72 hours as he was not able to prove his driving hours without a log book. He was also issued violation tickets for no log book and no pre-trip inspection.

Excessive speed

On Oct. 21, Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for excessive speed (126 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone) on Highway 97 near Exeter Station Rd. While speaking with the male driver, symptoms of alcohol consumption were detected. A roadside breath test was conducted which resulted in fail reading. The male was issued an immediate roadside prohibition from driving for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. He was also issued a violation ticket for excessive speed and failing to produce a drivers license.

Break and enter

On Oct. 21, RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a residence on the 5300 block of Canim Hendrix Lake Rd. Nothing had been taken from the residence but force was used to enter the residence. ATV tire marks were found on the property which likely belonged to the suspect.

Broken window

On Oct. 20, RCMP received a report that sometime overnight a rock was thrown at a loader that was parked on the 200 block of Eighth St. The rock broke the window to the loader. Nothing was reported taken from inside.

Collision

On Oct. 19, RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on the 6000 block of Horse Lake Rd. A vehicle had hit some black ice on the road on a curved and shaded area of the roadway resulting in the vehicle going into the ditch. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries as well as a passenger.

Collision

On Oct. 19, RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Wilcox rd. The driver reported that he had hit some ice on the road and lost control which resulted in the vehicle going into the ditch. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Impaired driving

On Oct. 19, RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Horse Lake Rd. A member located the vehicle and spoke with the female driver. Symptoms of alcohol consumption were observed and a roadside breath test was conducted. The result of the test was a fail reading. The female was issued an immediate roadside prohibition from driving for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Impaired driving

On Oct. 19, RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver as a male that was inside a vehicle was observed drinking beer at a business on Highway 97. A member subsequently located the vehicle on Horse Lake Rd and stopped it. The male driver displayed symptoms of alcohol consumption and a roadside breath test was conducted. The result was a fail reading. The male was issued an immediate roadside prohibition from driving for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Batteries stolen

On Oct. 18, RCMP received a report of theft from heavy-duty equipment in the area of Kallum Dr. Two batteries were removed from the machines which were conducting work in the area.