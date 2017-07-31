Elephant Hill Fire meeting in Kamloops

A meeting will be held today for evacuees in Kamloops, of the Elephant Hill fire.

This wildfire has impacted a number of communities in the Regional District resulting in the evacuation of residents from Loon Lake, Clinton, 70 Mile House, South Green Lake and surrounding rural areas.

Wildfire Management Branch, RCMP, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Interior Health Authority, Emergency Management BC and Red Cross will be in Kamloops to provide information and answer questions.

The meeting will take place at: