Sept. 21: Elephant Hill fire 95 per cent contained

Wildfire season may, finally, be coming to an end.

The Elephant Hill fire is at 95 per cent containment today, having burned for well over two months.

“Crews have been working hard on this fire all throughout the summer so there’s been a lot of hard work on the line and it feels good to see an increase in containment with the Elephant Hill wildfire,” says Fire Information Officer Erin Catherall.

“We have seen a decrease in fire activity and crews are continuing to make really good headway,” she says.

Yesterday, both the Cariboo Regional District and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District lifted the final evacuation alerts in both regions.

While an area restriction does remain in effect around the wildfire, Catherall says there hasn’t been any additional growth on the fire.

It remains at 192,725 hectares, almost 2,000 kilometres squared.

There is still fire on the landscape, says Catherall, however crews are actioning hot spots that have been identified by aerial scan as well as continue to do mop up and patrol along the fire.

“It’s great news and we’re thrilled that the containment is going up. Crews have worked really, really hard this season and it’s nice to see that containment is increasing and we have had cooler conditions that definitely have heeded our suppression efforts,” she says.