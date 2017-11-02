Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time at a sentencing hearing in Miami after their convictions for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Court documents show prosecutors will ask a judge Thursday to exceed the nine-year maximum sentences recommended by federal guidelines for agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Attorneys for both men are seeking more lenient prison terms.

Hernandez and Estrada were convicted by a jury in March after a six-week trial.

Trial evidence showed the pair ran an international operation to smuggle Cuban players off the communist-run island in return for a cut of their lucrative baseball contracts. The players include Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox, Adeiny Hechavarria of the Tampa Bay Rays and Leonys Martin of the Chicago Cubs.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

Previous story
Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine
Next story
Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Just Posted

Travel advisory in effect due to freezing rain

Multiple MVIs along Horse Lake Road

Update: One person injured and one person dead after early morning shooting

Injured person is in the 100 Mile Hospital

Erratic tractor-trailer driver believed to have smoked cocaine

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Proposed rec centre concept includes turf field, walking track

Pool not affordable, says working group vice-chair

Canim Lake Dancers return from China

Dancers part of a ten day international festival

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Most Read