CRD South Cariboo updates

Grants for Assistance Approved

The Board of Directors allocated $500 to the Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society.

The Society plans to use the funds towards the annual Sulphurous Lake fishing derby.

Upgrade to Martin Exeter Hall Discussed

The CRD Board is considering a project to expand and upgrade Martin Exeter Hall in 100 Mile House. The Board plans to include the renovation project in their budget discussions in October. A Request for Proposals will be prepared to obtain a more detailed design and cost estimate.

Grant Application Period Opens in August

Each year, the CRD gives Grants for Assistance to groups and organizations that provide a demonstrated benefit to the community. If your group would like to apply for a grant, the upcoming submission period for 2018 applications is Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

Visit cariboord.ca under Services > Finance for more information and the application form.