CRD evacuation order south of Hwy 24 lifted effective 2 p.m., Sept. 16

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) area south of Highway 24 will no longer be on evacuation order as of 2 p.m. Sept. 16.

The area is the last CRD area on evacuation order.

The CRD is reminding residents that they “are returning to an area that has been affected by wildfire. Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. To ensure public safety, stay out of fire-affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.”

The area remains on evacuation alert.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) also announced that residents in the Hihium, Young Lake, Pressy Lake and Little Pressy Lake are allowed to return home at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The CRD advises residents that the Red Cross is now located at 475 Birch Avenue (across from Home Hardware) in 100 Mile House and also urges caution to returning residents.

“For rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas. Homeowners and private landowners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.”