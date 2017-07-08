CRD asks people for patience before returning to their homes

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is asking people for patience before returning to their homes.

“When it is safe we will orchestrate an order of return to communities,” says CRD Chair Al Richmond.

While the CRD has contacted BC Hydro to see if they can turn the power back on to the 108 Community to keep freezers running, Richmond emphasizes the main concern for everyone at the moment is safety.

“It’s the same scenario we saw in Fort Mac. We need to be sure the community is safe for people to come back.”

At a meeting for evacuees, Richmond said any answer he could give about when people can expect to get back into their homes is irresponsible because it could change at any minute.

Hydro will be the first to go in before residents are given the go ahead to head back.

For evacuees who have had their properties destroyed by the fire, Richmond says that the CRD will identifying houses and then searching land title, before contacting residents privately.

He assured evacuees this would be done in as timely a manner as possible.

“I thank people for their continued patience,” he says. “We’re hoping this will be over soon.”

Services for evacuees are available at the 100 Mile Curling Rink and at the CRD’s ESS centre, being relocated to Prince George at the College of New Caledonia.

Up to date information on evacuation notices is available at the CRD’s website and on their Facebook page.

