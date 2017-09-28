Cougar near Horse Lake/Lone Butte still on the loose after attacks

Katchmar Road resident Sue Wolfe is warning area residents to be cautious after her mini-horse, Sunny, was badly injured and two other mini’s were also attacked on Sept. 17. Conservation Officers ask all cougar sightings in the Horse Lake-Lone Butte area be called in quickly to 1-877-952-7277, so they can track and find this wildcat. Submitted photo.

A cougar that attacked three mini-horses near Horse Lake on Sept. 17, one of them seriously, has been seen lurking around the surrounding area, leaving their owner wanting to warn all of her neighbours.

Katchmar Road resident, Sue Wolfe, says she went out as usual about 9 a.m. to feed and water her five horses, four of them mini’s, and saw they weren’t in their usual spot.

When she located some of them in the corral, she grew more concerned upon realizing the smallest horse, Sunny, was missing and the others were all visibly shaken and upset. Once Wolfe saw the gate was broken, she knew a predator had been in there, and found Sunny at the back of her property with extensive injuries, with her full-sized horse standing guard.

The Conservation Officers attended her property and identified the cougar signs, and then after reports of area cougar sightings returned with four dogs, nine days after the attack.

The COs later tracked the wildcat as far as Horse Lake Road, where they lost its trail, she explains, so she wants her neighbours to know it is out there, and to take precautions with their families and animals.

CO Service houndsman Jared Connatty confirms they tracked the cougar on Sept. 26 and were unsuccessful in capturing it, but they are still investigating and following up on any confirmed leads on the attacking feline.

“This cougar has been in that area for an extended period of time [over] the past couple of weeks.”

The fact that a cougar has attacked and injured small livestock reveals it has “learned behaviours” that leave COs concerned it may indeed strike again, he explains.

However, the houndsman says timing is crucial as reporting sightings quickly is key to their successful tracking.

Connatty urges folks in the area to report any further cougar sightings immediately to the 24-hour RAPP hotline at 1-877-952-7277 (or #7277 on Telus mobile phones], and the CO service will respond to deal with it.

