Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

Multiple vehicle incidents have closed the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope as of early Sunday evening.

According to DriveBC, the closure is a result of vehicle incidents at Snowshed Hill and the highway is expected to open by 10 p.m.

Earlier on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the stretch of Hwy. 5 between Merritt and Hope.

More to come.

 

PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

