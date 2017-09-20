Failure to obey stop signs result in multiple collisions

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Emergency personnel attended the scene of an MVI at the intersection of Alder Avenue and 5th Street in 100 Mile House on Sept. 18. Carole Rooney photo.

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 84 complaints and calls for service during the past week.

Some highlights are as follows:

Collision

On Sept. 18, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a collision at the intersection of Alder Avenue and 5th Street in 100 Mile House.

The driver of a Ford Escape failed to stop at a stop sign and impacted the side of a Chevrolet pickup.

None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured. The male driver of the Ford Escape was issued a violation ticket for failing to obey a stop sign.

Found boat

On Sept. 16, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a 14-foot aluminum boat with a Mercury motor which had come adrift on Sheridan Lake and had been recovered by a resident of Lincoln Road.

The boat is easily identifiable.

The owner is to contact the 100 Mile House Detachment and quote file 2017-3246 in order to claim the boat.

Motorcycle loses control

On Sept. 15, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a motorcycle collision on Horse Lake Road.

The driver of a Honda street bike lost control near the intersection to the Ranchettes and his motorcycle left the roadway.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to 100 Mile Hospital by ambulance. No charges are being considered at this time.

MVI

On Sept. 14, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Alder Avenue and 5th Street in 100 Mile House.

The driver of a north-bound Dodge Caravan stopped at the three-way stop and then proceeded into the intersection.

A north-bound Hyundai Sonata left the highway and turned onto 5th Street.

A collision occurred in the intersection with damage to both vehicles.

The female driver of the Dodge Caravan was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield after stopping.

The female driver of the Sonata was issued a violation ticket for driving with an expired license.

Trailer struck

On Sept.11, between 3 a.m. and 7 p.m., a red vehicle (believed to be a truck) left the driving portion of Block Drive in the 108 and struck a parked trailer, causing significant damage.

The person responsible fled the scene without identifying themselves.

RCMP are requesting assistance from the public with any information about this investigation.