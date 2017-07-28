BREAKING: Christy Clark to step down as BC Liberal leader

Clark’s resignation, as both party leader and MLA, will take effect Aug. 4

Christy Clark’s reign as the leader of the BC Liberal Party is set to come to an end next week.

In a statement released Friday morning, Clark said she will be stepping down from the position, effective Aug. 4, following an election that granted her a minority government, stripped away by a non-confidence vote in the Legislature in June.

“Serving as premier and serving the people of British Columbia for the past six and a half years has been an incredible honour and privilege,” Clark wrote.

“I am so proud of everything our BC Liberal team has accomplished. From working to make British Columbia Canada’s leading economy and creating more than 200,000 new jobs, to helping thousands of single parents go from welfare to work through the single parent employment initiative, to British Columbia’s gift to the world, the protection of the Great Bear Rainforest.

“I am certain that British Columbia’s best days lie ahead. Because British Columbians can, through hard work, determination and perseverance, achieve anything they set their minds to.”

Andrew Weaver statement

The leader of the BC Green Party released a statement shortly after news of Clark’s resignation as Leader of the BC Liberal Party and MLA for Kelowna West became public.

“I want to thank Christy Clark for her years of service to British Columbians, both as an MLA and as Leader of the BC Liberals,” said Weaver. “She has been a fierce advocate for British Columbia, here at home and around the world.

“A highlight of my time in the Legislature was working directly with Christy Clark to implement sexualized violence policy legislation for BC’s post-secondary institutions. Her leadership and willingness to work across party lines on this vital issue has made universities and colleges across this province safer for our students – and for this I am grateful.

“This experience illustrated what we can achieve when members of this house work together. I wish Christy Clark well in her future pursuits and look forward to developing a productive relationship with the next Leader of the BC Liberal Party.”

