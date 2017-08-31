Aug. 31: South Canim Lake fire reignites

Fire four hectares, moving south, no threats to assets in the area currently

Fire has reignited south of Canim Lake, caused by a combination of dry weather over the past week along with winds, says Fire Information Officer Kylan McKeen.

The fire is approximately four hectares, says McKeen.

“It’s moved south, downwards.”

“We’ve got an operations chief on site, we’ve got our operations people down there, so we are bringing in more resources to attack it on the ground to try and contain it as fast as possible, but there are no threats to any assets,” he says.

Helicopters are currently doing bucketing work on the fire.