Canada 150: Keeping culture alive through dance and theatre

Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Canadians use plays, music as a way to stay connected to roots
Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Fire was started by lightening and is now 100 per cent contained but still considered “out of control”
Reports of several injured in horse and wagon incident
Both are the result of an accident earlier in the day
Time is running out as June 30 is deadline to apply for language and culture trip
Roughly 2,900 jobs expected to be lost, amid restructuring.