Cache Creek evacuation order to be lifted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18

An evacuation alert will still be in place for the village, which has been evacuated since July 7.

Heavy smoke in the Cache Creek and Ashcroft area means some evacuated residents of Cache Creek might want to stay away until conditions improve. Barbara Roden

The Evacuation Order that has been in place for the Village of Cache Creek since July 7 will be lifted and replaced with an Evacuation Alert as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, Cache Creek mayor John Ranta has just announced.

Residents will not be allowed back in to the village until after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Ranta says that there is still fire in the area and that the town is very smoky, so some residents might prefer to stay where they are for the time being until the situation improves.

Ranta says that although he knows residents will want to get home, he encourages people not to all head back to town at onc.

“When the evacuation order is lifted we will distribute re-entry packages to vehicles returning. We anticipate some 300 vehicles, so if there is no big urgency to get back to town leave it a half hour or 45 minutes to moderate the flow of traffic down the Trans-Canada Highway into Cache Creek.”