BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.

More to come.

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed
Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

