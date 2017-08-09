Boat stolen and ATV impounded

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 140 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Controlled substance

On Aug. 7, RCMP stopped a vehicle with no license plates on Highway 97 near 100 Mile House. The male driver was found to have outstanding warrants related to drug offences in Saskatchewan.

As well an odour of marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. The male was subsequently arrested and the vehicle searched. As a result, marijuana and suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle. The 41-year-old male resident from 100 Mile House is currently in custody awaiting court for new charges of possession of a controlled substance and the warrants from Saskatchewan which have been extended to BC.

Stolen boat

On Aug. 6, RCMP received a report of a stolen boat and outboard motor that occurred at an address on the 4000 block of Moser Rd in Lac la Hache.

Sometime between Aug. 5 and 7 the 10 foot Zodiac and 15 hp Yamaha were taken from the owner’s lake front property on Lac la Hache. It is likely that when the boat was taken that it was used on the lake and then removed from the area.

Rollover

On Aug. 6, RCMP were called to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 24 near Bridge Lake. It was determined the vehicle was westbound and attempted to pass another vehicle.

The female driver realized that there was an oncoming vehicle and attempted to go back into her lane. The driver lost control when doing so and went off road right into the ditch and then rolled over. The driver sustained injuries to her head and was taken to the hospital for further examination.

ATV impounded

On Aug. 4, RCMP were patrolling the Deka Lake area when an ATV was observed on the roadway on Womack Rd. It was observed that the male rider threw an alcoholic beverage into the ditch. The ATV was stopped and the male operator and resident of the Deka Lake area showed symptoms of alcohol consumption. A road side breath test was conducted which resulted in a fail reading.

The operator was issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension and the ATV was impounded for 30 days. Numerous violation tickets were also issued for the ATV being on the roadway.

Forest fire

On Aug. 3, RCMP were called to assist for a new forest fire on Eagle Island Rd. in Lac des Roches. It was determined that a tree had fallen on hydro lines which caused a fire to start.

Two residences were evacuated prior to police attendance. Upon arrival and given the close proximity of the fire approximately 60 persons were evacuated from a resort on Lac des Roches.

The fire was fortunately extinguished by fire crews quickly. Traffic on Highway 24 was closed in both directions for approximately 45 minutes.

Exposing

On Aug. 3, RCMP received a complaint of a male who was exposing himself to passing motorists on Tatton Station Rd. and Highway 97.

The incident was reported to have occurred two nights in a row on Aug. 2 and 3 between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Aggressive driving

Over the past week, RCMP have received numerous complaints regarding aggressive driving behaviour on Highway 24.

Highway 24 is currently the only open highway from the 100 Mile House area to the southern part of the province as Highway 97 remains closed due to the Elephant Hill fire.

As a result, Highway 24 is experiencing higher than normal vehicle volume. Police would like to remind the motoring public to be patient with other motorists and drive accordingly to the traffic and road conditions.