120-hectare fire burning near Quesnel

The BC Wildfire Management Branch is reporting a 120-hectare blaze on Dragon Mountain, southeast of Quesnel. File photo

The BC Wildfire Management Branch is reporting a 120-hectare fire at Dragon Mountain to the southeast of Quesnel.

The fire, believed to be lightning-caused, is just one of several speckling the area, though most are well under a hectare in size.

BC Wildfire interactive map also makes note of a couple of fires further north set at around eight and five hectares.

Former fire fighter and Quesnel resident Jerry Hansen sent this photo in this afternoon of a fire peering over Dog Mountain. Did you see the wildfire break out this afternoon? Posted by Quesnel Cariboo Observer on Friday, July 7, 2017

Another fire, pegged at 20 hectares in size, is believed to be burning on the other side of the Fraser River just south of Kersley.

Details on the fires are scant at this point.