BC Liberals announce shadow cabinet

The BC Liberal party has released its lineup of critics against Premier John Horgan and the NDP-Green alliance.
Interim Opposition Leader Rich Coleman sent out the list on Thursday, less than one week after former premier Christy Clark announced she’d be stepping down.
A few former ministers have been shuffled to focus on new portfolios.
Stephanie Cadieux, formerly the minister of child and family development, will share the role of advanced education critic with Abbotsford-Mission MLA Simon Gibson.
Chilliwack-Hope MLA Laurie Throness will be the children and families’ critic, with Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson looking at childcare.
Todd Stone used to be the transportation and infrastructure minister, but he’s now focusing on the new ministry of municipal affairs. MLAs Jordan Sturdy and Michael Lee are the transportation critics.
Former finance minister Mike de Jong will remain House Leader, but MLAs Shirley Bond and Tracy Redies will concentrate on finance.
“We will take every measure available to ensure that the NDP-Green alliance does not recklessly spend away our future and write cheques that British Columbians will have to pay with increased taxes,” Coleman said in the release.
Critics:
- Advanced Education – Stephanie Cadieux and Simon Gibson
- Agriculture – Norm Letnick and Ian Paton
- Attorney General – Andrew Wilkinson
- Liquor, Gaming and ICBC – John Yap
- Children and Family Development – Laurie Throness
- Childcare – Linda Larson
- Citizens’ Services – Steve Thomson
- Education – Mary Polak and Dan Davies
- Energy and Mines – Tom Shypitka
- BC Hydro – Darryl Plecas
- Natural Gas and Petroleum Resources – Ellis Ross
- Environment and Climate Change – Peter Milobar
- Finance – Shirley Bond and Tracy Redies
- Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations – John Rustad
- Rural Development – Donna Barnett
- Health – Mike Bernier and Joan Isaacs
- Indigenous Relations – Dan Ashton
- Jobs, Trade and Technology – Greg Kyllo and Jas Johal
- Trade – Teresa Wat and Steve Thomson
- Labour – John Martin
- Mental Health and Addictions – Jane Thornthwaite
- Municipal Affairs – Todd Stone
- Housing – Sam Sullivan
- Public Safety and Solicitor General – Mike Morris
- Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Marvin Hunt
- Tourism, Arts and Culture – Michelle Stilwell and Doug Clovechok
- Transportation and Infrastructure – Jordan Sturdy and Michael Lee
- Small Business – Coralee Oakes
- Caucus Chair – Jackie Tegart
- House Leader – Mike de Jong
- Whip – Eric Foster
- Deputy Whip – Linda Larson