BC Liberals announce shadow cabinet

Some former ministers shuffled to new portfolios as Liberals line up their critics

The BC Liberal party has released its lineup of critics against Premier John Horgan and the NDP-Green alliance.

Interim Opposition Leader Rich Coleman sent out the list on Thursday, less than one week after former premier Christy Clark announced she’d be stepping down.

A few former ministers have been shuffled to focus on new portfolios.

Stephanie Cadieux, formerly the minister of child and family development, will share the role of advanced education critic with Abbotsford-Mission MLA Simon Gibson.

Chilliwack-Hope MLA Laurie Throness will be the children and families’ critic, with Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson looking at childcare.

Todd Stone used to be the transportation and infrastructure minister, but he’s now focusing on the new ministry of municipal affairs. MLAs Jordan Sturdy and Michael Lee are the transportation critics.

Former finance minister Mike de Jong will remain House Leader, but MLAs Shirley Bond and Tracy Redies will concentrate on finance.

“We will take every measure available to ensure that the NDP-Green alliance does not recklessly spend away our future and write cheques that British Columbians will have to pay with increased taxes,” Coleman said in the release.

Critics: