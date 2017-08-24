Balloons cause power outage in downtown Victoria

B.C. Hydro said more than 5,000 were without power on Wednesday afternoon.

A group of untethered balloons that ended up getting caught in overhead power lines caused an outage last night that briefly plunged downtown Victoria into darkness.

More than 5,000 residents and businesses were without power Wednesday at around 4:00 p.m., after helium balloons came into contact with power lines, causing the outage.

B.C. Hydro untangled the rogue balloons and restored power at around 5:45 p.m. — but this isn’t the first time a balloon has been apprehended for cutting off power.

Balloons are fun until they get caught in power lines! Follow these simple balloon tips to help prevent outages: https://t.co/FLbvNUVbwT pic.twitter.com/weSUhsOFfR — BC Hydro (@bchydro) August 24, 2017

Last year, rogue balloons were responsible for 30 outages affecting tens of thousands of people across the province.

B.C. Hydro is asking the public to hang on to their balloons to prevent not only outages, but serious injuries and major damage to electrical infrastructure.

Today they released some safety tips to prevent future incidents including:

watching overhead for powerlines

weighing individual balloons to keep them from escaping

avoiding latex and metallic streamers which conduct electricity

properly disposing of balloons

If you see any object stuck in a power line, call B.C. Hydro at 1-800-224-9376.

With files from Christine van Reeuwyk