Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Two officers were shot on Monday morning

Abbotsford Police have confirmed that one officer died and one is injured following a shooting this afternoon in the area of Mt. Lehman Road and Fraser Highway.

The incident began at about noon at a strip mall north of Highstreet Shopping Centre.

A major police presence remains on the scene both at the strip mall and at the intersection of Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road. Investigators are expected to remain on scene for “some time,” MacDonald said.

A witness at the scene told Black Press that a van collided with a car on Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road, the police responded and multiple gunshots followed.

Another witness, Langley resident Marci Dauncey, was behind the wheel of her car, two vehicles ahead of the suspect’s vehicle.

She said the suspect’s vehicle slammed into the back of the car behind her. She then saw police officers converge and, she says, they began to shoot at the suspect’s car.

As she laid down in her car, Dauncey heard rounds of gunshots.

She said people were getting out of their cars with their phones and police officers were yelling at them to get back into their vehicles.

Dauncey managed to make it to the 264th Street exit of Highway One, where she met her husband.

A twitter video shows a black Mustang being pursued by two police cars north on Mt. Lehman. A collision follows, after which multiple gunshots can be heard.

The suspect is in custody.

“There are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time,” MacDonald said.

Watch abbynews.com for more following the press conference.

UPDATE: Death of young girl who fell from Burnaby high-rise a 'tragic accident'
Stubborn fire still flaring up at Williams Lake sawmill

