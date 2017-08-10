B.C. hires outside lawyer in legal challenge against Trans Mountain oil pipeline

File photo of twinning of a previous section of the Trans Mountain pipeline near Jasper. (Kinder Morgan Canada photo)

The B.C. government is getting involved in a legal challenge against the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, two cabinet ministers said, and is hiring an outside lawyer to help.

Thomas Berger will consult with the province as it seeks intervenor status in federal hearings that start this fall against the National Energy Board approval of the Trans Mountain project.

“Mr. Berger will provide legal advice to government on the options for participation in legal challenges, and those hearings are scheduled to begin in federal court later this fall,” Attorney General David Eby told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

Reiterated promises from the spring election campaign, Environment Minister George Heyman said the new NDP government will use “every tool in the toolbox” to stop the project, especially on aboriginal rights and environmental assessment.

The $7.4-billion project, twinning from northern Alberta to Burnaby, would triple the pipeline’s capacity to 890,000 barrels per day, and result in a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic through Vancouver harbour.

It was green-lighted by the previous BC Liberal government in January and federal government last November.

Heyman and Eby said the province will consult with Indigenous peoples about how the project would affect land rights and title, saying that’s part of the requirements for an environmental assessment certificate.

Andrew Weaver, leader of the BC Green Party, which is supporting the NDP in forming a government after May’s election, said he supports the NDP move.

“In the B.C. Green caucus’ view the National Energy Board process that led to this project’s approval was profoundly flawed,” Weaver said in a statement. “Numerous questions remain unanswered or were simply dismissed.”

