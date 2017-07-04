B.C. firefighter pushed, spat on after asking people to extinguish fire

RCMP are still on the hunt for the suspect

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service is reconsidering how it responds to burning complaints.

A B.C. firefighter is shaken after he was spit on and pushed around just for doing his job.

Pitt Meadows asst. fire Chief Brad Perrie was responding to a Thursday night burning complaint on the Pitt River dike.

But Perrie didn’t get a good reception when he approached the group of five to ask them to put out the fire.

“Basically, they told him to f— off, none of his business what they were doing,” said Pitt Meadows fire chief Don Jolley. The man then pushed the firefighter, spat on him and threw his note book into the Pitt River, destroying several months of the assistant fire chief’s notes.

It was an unnerving experience when in a remoted area by yourself, Jolley added. The fire department as a result, may change how it answers such calls.

“If it’s a threat to our personal safety, then we won’t be responding to burning complaints. And the public won’t be happy about that,” Jolley said. “We enforce the city’s bylaws. It’s totally unacceptable that type of behaviour.”

A Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesman said no suspects have been located thus far.

“The guys skedaddled before police were able to get there.”