Aug. 9: Fire remains in place on northern flank

Smoke seen from 100 Mile House on Aug. 8. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

It’s been pretty much “status quo” on the north end of the fire, says Assistant Fire Information Officer Terry Murphy.

“It really hasn’t moved in a northerly direction because the winds have been coming from the north,” says Murphy.

While the fire has advanced towards Young Lake, the advance is very slight, says Murphy.

The fire is approximately 6.8 km from the lake, while two days ago it was 7 km, he says.

Yesterday’s flare up in the Ashcroft section of the fire was actioned right away, he says.

“I don’t think it’s of big concern.”

Overnight, the fire remained relatively calm, he says.

“It was a fairly calm evening. Of course, we had the night shift crews on and making some progress.”

Today, weather permitting, the backburn that was initially planned for the Young Lake area is planned.

“Yesterday the weather conditions weren’t just right for it and if weather conditions are good, they’ll be doing it again this afternoon,” says Murphy.

“They are expecting a change in the weather, I believe it’s Friday and the winds will be southerly instead of coming from the north as they have been the past couple days,” he says.