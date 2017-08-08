Aug 8: Another “fairly quiet evening” on Elephant Hill fire

Winds on the Elephant Hill fire stayed relatively calm overnight says Assistant Fire Information Officer Terry Murphy.

“We had again another fairly quiet evening wind-wise which is great, so the fire is, I’m not going to say stalled, but it really hasn’t seen significant growth in the last couple of days. The hectares on the perimeter has changed, but most of that is from doing controlled burning,” he says.

As of yesterday evening (July 7), the fire was estimated at 117,170 hectares.

Things went well overnight, says Murphy, and crews plan on doing controlled burns again today.

“If the weather stays permitting, they are going to do another controlled burn today south of Young Lake on the east flank to try and reinforce that guard there, but that all depends on how the weather turns out today,” says Murphy.

“They’ve been successful, the last couple days with some fairly significant burns in and around the south east of Clinton to protect that town site. They had two burns down there and those both went to my understanding fairly well.”

Still, Murphy reminds people that it is still an active fire.

‘We’re still in basically a drought condition and we haven’t seen rain for a long time,” he says.

“[People] have to be extra vigilant and very very careful, especially when it comes to activities like mowing your lawn. Water it first, then mow it, but don’t do it dry.”