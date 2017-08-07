Aug. 7: Relatively quiet overnight on Elephant Hill fire

Controlled burns near Clinton went well

Last night’s burns on the Clinton side of the Elephant Hill fire were very successful, according to Assistant Fire Information Officer Terry Murphy.

There are 457 firefighters, 89 structural protection personnel, 23 helicopters and 105 pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire, says Murphy.

He says it was “relatively quiet” overnight.

“Anytime the weather is favourable, there’ll be controlled burns. I can’t say though what they’re doing right now. They’re always gearing up for controlled burns and it just is weather dependent.”

The fire camp is moving from 100 Mile House back to Clinton today, says Murphy.