Aug. 6: Aggressive and volatile fire behaviour on northeast of Elephant Hill fire last evening

A smoke plume from the Elephant Hill fire as seen from 100 Mile House on Aug. 1. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

“We did see a little bit more aggressive and volatile fire behaviour in the northeast part of the fire about evening last night,” says Fire Information Officer for the Elephant Hill fire Heather Rice.

The southeast and southwest are holding well, says Rice.

Because the burn near Clinton yesterday didn’t go as well as planned, they’re hoping to do some more controlled burning there to strengthen the fire guard, says Rice.

Plans are similar today as yesterday and hold the lines with 24 hours efforts, she says.

Fire fighters from the northeast United States have joined the effort bringing the current number of firefighters to 488.

“Sometimes it goes up a lot for one day because they’re overlapping with other guys and then other guys might time out tomorrow so it might go down again a bit.