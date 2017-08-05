Aug. 5: Elephant Hill fire expands to 110,326 hectares

The Elephant Hill fire has expanded to 110,326 hectares, says Fire Information Officer Heather Rice.

Much of that growth has been on the southeastern and southwestern fronts of the fire, where the fire is nearing Highway 99 and Highway 1, says Rice.

The fire has not yet crossed either of those highways, however, it did cause a series of new evacuations on Aug. 4.

“They had a pretty good night last night,” says Rice. “The winds died down and it was a cooler evening so that allowed the crews to work specifically on both those southwest and southeast flanks.”

Both Highway 97 and Highway 99 are closed at the intersection of those highways, however, there is limited access to Highway 99 via escort, according to drive BC.

On Aug. 4, a controlled burn near Chasm was “extremely successful,” says Rice.

“They had just the right conditions to help draw the smoke up and out so they did over 7 km of a burn on that north flank,” she says. “They are feeling quite good about that north flank now and that it has been enhanced quite well.”

Today, Rice says crews will continue to look at conducting more controlled burns and strengthening guards.

“There seems to be a little less wind today so that will certainly help the efforts in the south.”

The terrain on the Elephant Hill fire has posed a challenge to fire fighters.

“Because there are several gullies and streams up in the Bonaparte and any time the fire gets down into those gullies, first of all, access is extremely difficult on those steeper slopes, plus if fire gets down into those it tends to carry the fire quite differently. The winds can be blowing up top but in the gully they can almost be in a different direction and it tends to take a run,” says Rice.

“Even the relative humidity can change when you have all sorts of gullies and aspects and affects how the fire behaviour changes.”

The fire is also being fought in different fuel types. Dry timber burns differently than lower fuels found in grasslands, and it’s easier to create guards in the lower fuels, says Rice.

“In the evenings when it cools down it’s easier to get ahead of those [grassland] fires, generally speaking, if they are not in the timber because it’s just safer to do so. In the timber fuels, of course, it’s a much different story because if the fire does start to become aggressive it’s much more likely to send embers and spot up ahead and that’s where you can get that movement and any sudden changes in wind can create a shift quite quickly.

“That’s why we are consistently reminding all people on the lines to just be situationally aware of what is occurring and what way the winds are blowing because in the heavy timber with things as dry as they are, the fire can change quite quickly. It’s just a much more volatile situation in the heavier timber areas than it would be on the grasslands.”

The fire now has 441 fire fighters, 102 structural protection personnel, 21 helicopters and 105 pieces of heavy equipment working on it.

“With that size of a fire, there’s a lot of equipment, a lot of people, so there’s a lot of coordination that has to happen on it and, of course, again safety is our number one issue and making sure we know where everyone is and what they are doing and that everyone is staying safe,” she says.

“They are doing as much as they can before the winds maybe shift back up to the north but they are quite pleased with how things went yesterday and overnight and they are hoping to build on the successes they have had and it’s been a couple of good days in a row now,” says Rice.

“We have had some good success the last couple of days and we hope to build on that and we hope the weather continues to cooperate so that we can enhance the guards where we need to and move forward.”