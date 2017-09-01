Sept. 1: Escaped section of South Canim Lake fire now 75 hectares

The section of the South Canim Lake fire that reignited yesterday is now 75 hectares in size, says Fire Information Officer Kylan McKeen.

“It has fallen outside of the guard so we’ve got the operations people down there today, all our crews down there today,” he says. “It’s a priority fire so they’re going to be working on that to contain it today.”

McKeen says the fire is moving southwards away from the Canim Lake area and that there are no threats to assets currently.

There are three helicopters working on the fire, five pieces of heavy equipment and 43 firefighters working on it currently, according to McKeen, with more resources to be allocated to the fire later today.

Activity on the fire did prompt tactical evacuations last night for some residents south of Canim Lake just after midnight.

Emergency Support Services, including group lodging, is available at the Hillside Community Church, formerly known as the Bethel Church for evacuees from Canim Lake. Those evacuated from south of Highway 24 can still recieve ESS support at the curling rink.

“Residents who were immediately threatened were tactically evacuated early this morning” says Emily Epp, manager of communications with the Cariboo Regional District

She says the CRD is working with the BC Wildfire Service this morning to determine if an official evacuation order is required.