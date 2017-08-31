Aug. 31: Elephant Hill fire behaviour increases

Fire crews say the Elephant Hill blaze has moved beyond containment lines.

The Elephant Hill fire as seen from across the Sugar Shack in 70 Mile House on Aug. 18. Matt Wiesendahl photo.

The Elephant Hill wildfire is currently experiencing increased fire behaviour, due to increased winds as well as hot and dry conditions.

According to Fire Information Officer Rosalie MacAulay, crews were hoping for a quiet morning; however the fire began demonstrating aggressive behaviour to the south of Hihium Lake along the southeast perimeter, across the north flank, in the Young Lake area, to the east of Watch Lake, and to the south of Green Lake in the Jim Mountain area.

The fire has moved beyond containment lines on the northeast tip up towards Jack Frost Lake, causing significant smoke which has obscured accurate estimations of the current growth of the blaze.

This growth caused the Cariboo Regional District to put a new evacuation order in place south of Highway 24.

As well as an alert for the areas surrounding the order, including the area east of Highway 97 north of Green Lake, north of Highway 24 including Horse Lake and Deka Lake, and east to the CRD border at Lac des Roches.

It is believe the Elephant Hill fire is estimated at 175,230.0 hectares in size, and still considered 50 per cent contained.

MacAulay says all available resources will be on hand Thursday, including air support, bucketing helicopters, heavy equipment and ground crews.

While the fire is active to the east of Pressy Lake, it is not immediately threatening structures at this time.

The western and southern containment lines where crews have extensively mopped up are currently not being challenged.

Today is anticipated to be hot and dry, with variable and gusty wind speeds.