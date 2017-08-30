Aug. 30: Elephant Hill fire makes 9 km run north

The Elephant Hill fire made a nine kilometre run from just south of Little Green Lake to approximately just south of Jack Frost Lake last night, says Fire Information Officer Claire Allen.

“We definitely were expecting an increase in fire behaviour just given the multiple days of sustained hot weather and we were anticipating some winds. What were predicting was 15 to 20 km/h which are substantial winds but are no means incredible volatile. Unfortunately, just due to unexpected weather patters what we actually got were 15 to 25 km/h sustained overnight with gusts of 35 to 40 km/h along the northern part of the fire,” she says.

The growth in the fire prompted recommendations to the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) for evacuations in the Lake of the Woods area and tactical evacuations were undertaken by RCMP members east of Watch Lake for properties in danger from the fire.

Allen says the BC Wildfire Service is in conversation with the CRD to further recommend some changes to evacuation alert and order areas “in order to keep life and property protected.”

Allen says sustained winds through the night are quite rare and prevented an increase in relative humidity, which generally serves to calm fire behaviour.

“Things stayed quite dry and quite windy and in turn quite volatile in terms of fire behaviour overnight.”

Allen says BC Wildfire crews teamed up with the North Green Lake and South Green Lake fire departments to run night operations.

“What they do is ensure there is 24-hour coverage on the fire to see where it is moving and do any kind of direct attack and structural protection if necessary.”

Allen says that currently, she has not received any reports of structural impact in the area.

“Today, we have the full array of crews assigned to this incident working to protect life and property and contain the fire as we are able to so. So, all available resources are responding and that includes air tankers and helicopter bucketing and we have requested additional crews through the Office of the Fire Commissioner — that’s our connection to the structural fire fighting world — we have requested additional crews to both have more resources to set up structural fire protection as required but beyond that more crews that are trained for structural incidents to respond in a more direct attack of structural protection method as is neccessary.”

Allen says that winds are forecast to continue to be gusty throughout the day today, with a wind shift expected to change winds blowing south back towards the north and northwest this evening “which may be advantageous pushing fire back to itself.”

“The thing we will need to be very careful of is that interim period of when the winds are shifting from the south to the north,” says Allen. “Because right now we have seen the fire grow to the north but nothing lateral to the east or the west. We’re going to be very cautious and watch our wind speeds quite carefully and respond appropriately with any resources.”

While Allen says the majority of containment lines on the fire held yesterday, the fire did break on the northern flank, prompting the run north.

“A lot of folks say ‘Why weren’t the containment lines successful?’ When we have fire behaviour that is significant like that we’ll have fire spotting kilometers ahead or 500 m ahead, so in no sense would any containment line, unless we were clear cutting a kilometer of forest, in no way is a containment line going to be successful in that regard. When fire behaviour like that starts occurring, the best we can do is get the crews moved out and heavy equipment moved out from ahead of it in terms of safety and then regroup and do direct attack as necessary which is what we are doing today and what we had crews doing last night in order to monitor and respond appropriately to the fire.”

“Today is going to be another challenging day given the winds that we have forecast, so of course, keeping the communities protected, keeping properties and lives protected will remain our number one priority during what seems like another windy day forecast ahead of us.”