Aug. 25: Elephant Hill fire 175,185 hectares but no growth in last 24 hours

The Elephant Hill fire is now estimated at 175,185 hectares but there has been no growth in the last 24 hours, says Fire Information Officer Claire Allen.

“That’s indicative of growth we had earlier this week.”

Yesterday morning there was a lot of air tanker action in the Young Lake and Green Lake areas and by about mid-morning, a thunderstorm rolled in, but there was no growth to the perimeter during that time, according to Allen. After that, they were granted quite a bit of reprieve with some thundershowers, including some lightning, but with a good amount of rain, she says.

“Primarily in the north part, which has been the most active area of the fire, reported upwards of 8 to 10 mm of precipitation. That really gave us a bit of a break and allowed our crews and heavy equipment to make the most of it and get some really strong containment lines in place.”

This morning crews are picking up on the progress made yesterday with the assistance of heavy equipment and air support and look to get an upper hand on the fire while the cool conditions persist.

There are now about 332 firefighters working on the fire, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Allen says the number dropped because some firefighters ran into the 14 operational limit, forcing them to take time off. She adds that working 12 to 14 hours per day is very taxing on firefighters.

“We have requested additional crews as they are available and they’re either on route or should be shortly as we’re able to get them in. The fire still remains the number one priority in the province and we do have a lot of out of province resources.”

They’re still meeting objectives despite the smaller numbers and will be looking to get the numbers back up as they’re able to, says Allen.

In the Cache Creek area crews are making really good progress in terms of mop up, says Allen.

“We had an infrared heat scan in the area around the highway corridor. So we’ll be assessing any remaining activity in those areas that seem a bit quieter but still have some lingering fire behaviour really deep in the subsurface area.