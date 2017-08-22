Aug. 22: Smoke columns on Elephant Hill fire

“We are actioning it with all the tools that we can”

There’s increased activity on the Elephant Hill fire today, according to Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula.

“There are two columns of smoke but right now crews are working them from the air. I don’t know if crews have been pulled off or if they’re still on the ground. We’ve been watching it all day and we are actioning it with all the tools that we can today, right now and we are trying to prevent it from taking a run again.”

The smoke is not the result of any burning but all Mother Nature, she says.

“We’re trying to get intel ourselves.”