Aug. 21: South Canim Lake fire being held

The South Canim Lake fire is being held, says Fire Information Officer Alison Martin.

“Our crews are just working their way in from the guard to secure that perimeter by blacking out, making sure there is not flame all the way in. They’ll continue that for the next couple of days. We do still have helicopters available if the weather means more active fire but so far it’s looking pretty good.”

“Being held” indicates that (with the resources currently committed to the fire) sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Hawkins Lake fire is not just yet “being held,” says Martin.

“We do have a perimeter around that one and we’ve got some sprinklers in place securing the guard in one spot there but it just hasn’t been classified as being held just yet… They’ll do some more work on it today and hopefully, that’ll come in relatively soon but that again is looking relatively good.”

There are approximately 30 firefighters working on the Hawkins Lake fire and another 30 to 40 on the South Canim Lake fire, says Martin.

“With the weather conditions, things can change but the weather has been pretty good to us over the last couple of days so they’re making good progress on those fires.”