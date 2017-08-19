Aug. 19: South Canim Lake fire guard was tested but held

“The one South of Canim Lake, the guard is around the perimeter of the fire. Yesterday that guard was tested by the southerly winds, however, it held up with some aerial bucking support and ground crews working on that northeastern corner,” says Fire Information Officer Alison Martin.

“Crews will continue to work today to extinguish any hot spots and secure those guards and aerial bucking is available when necessary in case those winds pick up again this afternoon.”

38 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment are working on the South Canim Lake fire while 14 firefighters and 10 pieces of equipment are working on the fire South of Hawkins Lake.

“For Hawkins Lake aerial bucketing took place in the morning to help cool the fire before the predicted winds when that cold front came through yesterday. A guard has been put around the whole perimeter of the fire and that’s secured.”