Aug. 19: Cooler weather today on Elephant Hill fire

It is cooler today and there was precipitation on the Elephant Hill fire says Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula.

“Crews are going to continue to work on getting more black between the control line and the perimeter of the fire.”

The weather is expected to turn to a warmer dry pattern, says Kekula.

Kekula also has a warning for people.

“Not only is it an active fire, but we have a real concern with the trees and trees blowing down, green trees and dead trees because we’ve had the drought for so long that the tree stability is really weak. So we absolutely do not condone people going into these evacuation order areas… Even the people who have come back into these areas where orders have been downgraded just be very cautious that the trees are very precarious.”