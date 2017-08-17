Aug 17: Over 100 firefighters in Canim Lake, Hawkins Lake area

A helicopter can be seen in the distance dropping water on the fire south of Canim Lake. Viewed from the Canim Lake General Store. Martina Dopf photo.

Over 100 firefighters are working on fires near Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake today, says Fire Information Officer Alison Martin.

Fire C41703, south of Canim Lake, remains at approximately 160 hectares and now has a guard around the complete perimeter, says Martin. There are 57 firefighters working on the fire, with aerial bucketing brought in to help cool it down.

If people are seeing increased activity in the afternoon today, Martin says that’s unsurprising.

“Given it’s the afternoon and things have heated up for the day, that doesn’t surprise me. Helicopters with buckets are available today to help out crews so crews call that in if necessary. They are always nearby.”

Fire C41707, south of Hawkins Lake has 48 firefighters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment on it today, says Martin.

“The plan was to put crews [on] to secure the perimeter of that fire today, with bucketing operations from helicopters if necessary.”

