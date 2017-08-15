Aug. 15: Many smaller fires in the South Cariboo out or being held

Fires south of Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake remain the same size

The view looking towards the 150 hectare fire south of Canim Lake as seen on Monday, Aug. 14. Martina Dopf photo.

Many of the smaller fires around the south Cariboo have been put out, according to Fire Information Officer Lindsay Marks.

Fire C41699 (west of Fawn Lake) was indeed a smoke chase, she says, meaning there was no fire in the area.

Fire C41723 (north of Horse Lake) is out, she says.

Fire C41722 and C41721 (both west of Ruth Lake) are both out, she says.

Fire C41710 (west of Canim Lake) is out, says Marks.

Fire C41718 (furthest southwest of Canim Lake) is being held.

Fire C41728 (southeast of Spring Lake) is being held.

Fire C41712 (east of Horse Lake) is under control, according to Marks.

Fire C41703 (south of Canim Lake) is still mapped at 150 hectares with 27 personnel as well as equipment working on the fire today, says Marks.

“Basically what they were doing is constructing guard around the fire and crews were also laying hose.”

Fire C41707 is (south of Hawkins Lake) is still 35 hectares and out of control.

