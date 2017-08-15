Aug. 15: Elephant Hill fire saw activity, but no real growth last night

Smoke continues to plague many of the areas north of the Elephant Hill fire, such as 100 Mile House, seen in the distance here. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

There was no real growth on the Elephant Hill fire last night, says Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula.

“There was some activity on the fire, some low minimal activity,” she says. “But there wasn’t a real significant growth on any of it.”

This is welcome news after a weekend where the fire jumped in size and grew northwards due to gusty winds in the area.

Today crews will be working on increasing control lines, says Kekula.

“We are doing some mop up on some of the flanks so that’s good news and just taking advantage, continuing to take advantage of the cooler conditions and wet conditions we had.”

There are 613 firefighters, 23 helicopters and 135 pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire.

Among those working on the fire are crews and personnel from New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Quebec, says Kekula.

“A significant amount are crews, but we also have some of the experts that are helping us with other [things] behind the scenes, like the weather, big picture planning and ignitions and things like that,” she says.

The personnel share expertise among themselves.

“We’re hearing different stories on how they manage incidents and fires and just brainstorming and coming up with ideas and what’s worked before and what hasn’t and the different timber types. It’s a really good opportunity to learn from other experiences,” she says.

“Right now I’m here at the RCMP office and I’m just watching the co-ordination between RCMP, military and the conservation office. It really has been a concerted effort between all agencies to work on this incident.”

Kekula says it takes a lot of communication to keep things running smoothly.

“Phone calls, texts, emails, meetings, the whole gambit we are using to communicate and that also includes the regional district as well and everyone — members of the public and media — everyone.”