Aug. 14: Crews working on many fires around the South Cariboo

There’s been no significant growth on fires through the South Cariboo caused by lightning, according to the latest update by Fire Information Officer Justine Hunse.

To see the precise locations of the fires listed below, see BC Wildfire’s interactive map.

Fire C41709 (Timothy Lake area) is “being held,” she says.

“When a fire is being held that means enough suppression action has taken place that gives us reason to believe the fire will not spread beyond predetermined [boundaries].”

Firefighters will be patrolling the area to check on it, she says. Stages of control go from “out of control,” to “being held,” to “under control,” to “out.”

Fire C41728 (southeast of Spring Lake) is estimate at 0.1 hectares with three people on site, says Hunse.

Fire c41723 (north of Horse Lake) is out, she says.

Fire C41722 (west of Ruth Lake) is spot sized. Fire C41721 (also west of Ruth Lake) is also spot size with three firefighters on site, she says.

“1721 and 1722 are right beside each other, so if it’s determined that resources are needed… then they can easily address 1722 as well.”

Fire C41718 (furthest southwest of Canim Lake) is half a hectare in size, says Hunse, with six personnel assigned to it.

Fire C41712 (east of Horse Lake) is estimated at one hectare and has eight personnel assigned to it, says Hunse.

Fire C41711 was a smoke chase, she says.

Fire C41710 (west of Canim Lake) was a spot fire, she says.

“There’s no personnel currently assigned to it but we will send resources out there if deemed necessary.”

Fire C41707 (south of Hawkins Lake) is estimated at 50 hectares in size, she says.

“We have eight personnel on site this morning… and potentially more today.”

There’s also two pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire, according to Hunse.

Fire C41703 (South of Canim Lake) is still tracked at 150 hectares as of this morning, says Hunse.

“We have approximately 30 personnel assigned to that one as well as seven pieces of heavy equipment.”

There’ll likely be more details on C41707 and C41703 later in the day, says Hunse.

Related: Residents of Canim Lake, Hawkins Lake able to return home

Fire C41699 (west of Fawn Lake) was likely a smoke chase as they still haven’t been able to find any fire activity in that area, says Hunse.