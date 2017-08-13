Aug. 13: Elephant Hill fire estimated at 149,914 hectares

11:10 a.m. update: The Elephant Hill fire is estimated at 149,914 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

A map also shows the fire has grown significantly towards Green Lake. The map includes yesterday’s growth.

Original story: “We’re trying to get an idea of what the new perimeter is. Because of the smoke and everything, it’s making it difficult,” says Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula.

It got close to Green Lake with winds of up to 50 km/h, she says.

“It was quite the wind event that happened yesterday.”

There was quite a lot of rain in the Green Lake area according to Kekula, who says there are puddles of rain this morning.

“The rain was needed. We will take it and we will use it and assess once we are able to get into the area and have a look and just see what happened yesterday.”

The fire reached Young Lake, says Kekula, but she doesn’t know if it passed Young Lake.

In the South near Highway 1 and 99, there was a relatively good news story, she says.

“It held within its borders. We actually have one small little burn proposed for that area just to clean off one more small portion of it and that one is looking really good.”

The rain last night has really socked in the smoke in today, she says.

“You never like to hear rain when you’re tenting but boy oh boy at three in the morning when I heard rain on my tent last night it made me happy to hear.”