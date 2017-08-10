Aug. 10: North flank of Elephant Hill fire holding nicely

“We will see what happens over the weekend”

“The previous team, they’ve had some really successful burning operations on that north flank but the weather forecast… for the weekend is for a shift in the wind, for the winds to be getting pushed to the north,” says Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula.

“Right now, the fire is holding nice on that north flank but we will see what happens over the weekend.”

They haven’t had the right weather to conduct planned burns in the Young Lake area, says Kekula.

“They’re still in the cue, in the plan. We are continuing to build more control lines, essentially from Young Lake to [Skeetchestn]. That whole east flank control lines are being built and planned ignitions are being proposed but we’re just waiting for the right weather conditions to do those ignitions.”

When they make the recommendation to let people back in, such as in the Chasm to 70 Mile Highway 97 corridor, it means there is a bit of confidence the control line will hold, says Kekula

“We’ve assessed it. We’ve scanned it. We’ve mopped it up. We’ve extinguished the hot spots but get a big wind in there and anything can happen. We’ve seen what’s happened all summer long.”

Related: Evacuation order rescinded along Highway 97 between Chasm and 70 Mile

The fire has not crossed Highway 1 or Highway 99 in the last few days, says Kekula.

“We’re working our best. We’ve got special protection units out there. They’re assessing properties. They’re out there.We’ve got crews out there. We’re working our best on trying to get some increased containment on this fire.”