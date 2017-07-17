Ashcroft Reserve fire an “extremely high priority for the province”

“A lot of smoke… It’s still really smokey here. Winds are still slightly out of the north. They haven’t turned around to the south yet,” says Fire Information Officer for the Ashcroft Reserve fire Mike McCulley.

Growth was relatively minimal over night, McCulley said cautiously.

“We’re bringing in extra heavy equipment, additional crews and we’re going to really try hard to gain containment around the western edge of this fire and up to the north, we’re going to focus a lot of effort on that over the next few days and see how much headway we can gain,” he says.

“I expect that they’ll have challenging times once they get up to the head though. It’s still really active fire up there and if the winds switch back to the south it’ll cause even more fire behaviour, but that’s where they’re working a lot today.”

There are some controlled burns planned on the Clinton side during the next few days which would result in extra smoke, according to McCulley.

“The number of heavy equipment is going to go up. We’re taking this fire very seriously. It’s an extremely high priority for the province and just to assure people, our crews are still working hard. We will have new crews coming in once these ones get tired and are ready for a break. And we’re going to keep going at this fire trying to protect folks and their properties.”

A public meeting is scheduled for the village of Clinton at 5 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall.

A new fire perimeter map is expected later today. Note, not all areas within perimeter are expected to be burned.