Arrested inside evacuation zone

RCMP could be seen controlling access to numerous streets around the South Cariboo during the Gustafsen evacuations. Max Winkelman photo.

100 Mile RCMP responded to 433 complaints and calls for service since the onset of the Gustafson Lake Wildfire. A number of these calls at the onset of the evacuations included queries to locate individuals who were evacuated and insecure premises. As further police resources arrived to assist 100 Mile House, pro-active patrols were done through the evacuated areas to ensure that residences were secured. These patrols were conducted 24 hours a day during the evacuation.

During this time, a total of six persons were arrested for being inside the evacuation zone contrary to an evacuation order. Of these six, criminal charges are being sought against two youth and two adults for a variety of offences including breach of probation, breach of undertaking, possession of stolen property and possession of break in instruments. These matters are all still in the process of being referred to Crown Counsel.

There have been six reported break-ins associated with the time frame of the evacuations. These are still under investigation. It is hopeful that some of the property crimes reported will be linked to some of the offenders who had been arrested. These incidents occurred in Lac la Hache, Horse Lake, Canim Lake, 108 Mile and 93 Mile House area.

Several persons were located at large in evacuation ordered areas and were subsequently arrested. There were some issues early on in the evacuation with persons purposely driving through police road blocks to evacuated areas. This did result in two arrests and the deployment of a tire deflation device on one vehicle.

There was a dramatic increase in the number of police dispatched to 100 Mile House to assist with the containment of the evacuated areas and to conduct pro-active patrols. This included resources from within the RCMP as well as municipal police forces from the Lower Mainland.

150 police officers were in the 100 Mile House area at any given time during the evacuation. RCMP were also assisted by the BC Conservation Service and Natural Resource Officers. Cariboo Chilcotin Search and Rescue who consist of local volunteers were activated for the evacuations.

There were very few issues when the evacuations were taking place and it was observed that evacuations went smoothly and were orderly. RCMP did assist with transport with people who were unable to evacuate themselves or had physical disabilities.

100 Mile House RCMP is currently maintaining additional police support in the community until further notice given the alert status south of Hwy 24 and the evacuated areas in Watch and Green Lake.

On July 31, 100 Mile House RCMP were called to a residence on the 500 block of Block Dr in 108 Mile Ranch for a male who was reportedly in mental distress and in possession of a firearm. Containment was set up in the area for approximately two hours while police communicated with the male. The North District Emergency Response Team from Prince George attended to assist. The male subsequently surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Numerous firearms were seized as a result from inside the residence. The male was later transported to hospital for assessment of his mental well-being. Local traffic into the area was not allowed through during this time for safety reasons. Police continue to investigate the incident and no persons in the public were at risk during this incident.