Animals rescued from fire line

Found inside the wildfires, animals and birds need help

Humans aren’t the only ones being displaced by wildfires raging across B.C. Animals are also caught up in the tragedy.

The BC SPCA discovered a friendly dog wandering behind the fire line near Kamloops — the pup was in poor health and desperately needed help.

The six-year-old border collie-corgi mix has multiple tumours along both mammary glands and an umbilical hernia.

BC SPCA Kamloops and District Branch manager Alyssa Kyllo and her team named the stray, Badger.

“This sweet girl has had so many puppies that her stomach is covered in tumours,” said Kyllo. “We don’t know exactly what she’s been through, but it is clear her health and well-being were neglected for some time.”

Badger will need surgery that is estimated to cost more than $3,000 and is claimed to be quite intensive.

“Even with how crazy it’s been with the wildfires, animals like Badger still need our help,” Kyllo said. “We just want to help her have a second chance, in a loving home.”

Badger will be available for adoption once her surgeries and recovery are complete.

As wildfires continue to burn across the province with evacuation alerts in place, 23 special provincial constables and other BC SPCA staff and volunteers are still busy on the front lines working to reunite animals with their guardians and to feed and water animals left behind.

Over in Ashcroft, BC Hydro crews not only became the heroes of restoring power but also of rescuing animals, after discovering two kestrel chicks that were nested in a transmission pole.

The chicks were discovered within the burned Ashcroft area when crews were removing damaged power poles.

The crew delivered the chicks to the Wildlife Park Rehabilitation Centre in Kamloops, where they are undergoing care to eventually be released back into the wild.

American kestrels are small members of the falcon family.